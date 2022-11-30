Dyanne Locati offers watermedia demonstration

Dyanne Locati is one of Phoenix’s most inspiring contemporary artists. Her highly acclaimed mixed watermedia paintings are a fascinating exploration of texture, line and color.

Dyanne will demonstrate her unique layering process on Friday, Dec. 2, at 9 a.m., at the Sedona United Methodist Church on 110 Indian Cliffs Road in Sedona. This program is being sponsored by the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society (NAWS), a regional non-profit watermedia art association with members from Flagstaff to Prescott.

This particular NAWS meeting will also include an optional cookie exchange. So please bring a dozen cookies to share. Then we will settle in with our cookies to enjoy an engaging demonstration.

“The process of layering and combination of each medium is very exciting,” Dyanne admits. “I love to see what will happen when each addition of pigment is introduced. It is putting the puzzle together and making each layer work to create unity.”

In art, watermedia is the general term for media that are distinguished from oil or other media by being diluted with water when used. And the creative possibilities of mixing watermedia are nearly limitless.

Dyanne’s goal is to explore all avenues of watermedia.

In addition to being an award-winning artist, she is an author, instructor, and leader in various art organizations. Her artwork and step-by-step directions have been featured in and on the cover of 15 books, both in the US and Europe.

The member organizations in which she has served are the Watercolor Society of Oregon (past president); the Colored Pencil Society of America (past president/executive vice president and convention director of); Signature member of the National Watercolor Society; Arizona Watercolor Association; Contemporary Watercolorists of Arizona and the Western Federation of Watercolor Societies.

Founded in 1995, NAWS has about 150 members who meet monthly to celebrate watermedia art. These meetings typically feature informative learning topics and artist demonstrations. Additional membership benefits include access to exceptional quality workshops, participation in smaller critique groups and an extensive DVD loan library of painting technique videos. NAWS welcomes visitors to its monthly meetings. For more information about NAWS, please visit NAWS at www.naws-az.org or email your questions to nawsmembershipjoy@gmail.com.