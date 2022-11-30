Film Fest presents ‘The Man Who Invented Christmas’ encore Dec. 3-8

The Sedona International Film Festival presents an encore screening of “The Man Who Invented Christmas” showing Dec. 3-8 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Based on the inspiring true story, “The Man Who Invented Christmas” — a delightful and heartwarming family film and holiday favorite — returns to theaters to spread the joy of the season.

The film features an all-star, award-winning ensemble cast including Christopher Plummer, Dan Stevens and Jonathan Pryce.

“The Man Who Invented Christmas” tells the magical journey that led to the creation of Ebenezer Scrooge (Christopher Plummer), Tiny Tim and other classic characters from A Christmas Carol.

In 1843 London, author Charles Dickens (Dan Stevens) finds himself in financial trouble after writing three unsuccessful novels in a row.

The film shows how Dickens mixed real life inspirations with his vivid imagination to conjure up unforgettable characters and a timeless tale, forever changing the holiday season into the celebration we know today.

“The Man Who Invented Christmas” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Dec. 3-8. Showtimes will be 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 5, 6 and 8.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

