Fojol Bros: The restaurant circus is back on the road

The circus is in town, but not quite the kind you’re picturing.

Justin Vitarello, a managing member and “ring leader of the circus” for Fojol Bros, says this place is far more than a restaurant. With a vegetarian menu and multiple Wild Tonic Kombucha flavors on tap, there’s much more to offer than what you initially see inside.

This business dates back to 2009, where they began their business in the streets of Washington, D.C.

“We would dress up in costume and serve delicious food to people. We took our food truck out and people caught on to the vibe we were doing,” says Vitarello. “We would put blankets out in parks and serve Indian, Ethiopian, and Thai food. Some of our customers would come and set up yoga, poi, or street performing.”

Since October 2020, Vitarello up and moved his entourage from the east coast out to Cottonwood.

“Cottonwood has been great and really accepting of our eccentricity and realize we have a good heart and are doing this for the right reasons,” says Vitarello.

The plot of land Fojol Bros is on isn’t your average store front. Around the back of the restaurant is an array of old buses, vans, food trucks, and more. There is also a massive tent for reserved events that holds up to 100 people, with comfortable seating areas all around.

“We have two performance venues here, one on the patio and one in the tent in the back and we also have a retail store in the middle,” says Vitarello. “We also do a bunch of tours including wine tours, shuttle tours, Surreal Sedona tours, drum bus tours, and dance bus tours.”

Besides being popular in Washington D.C. and now Cottonwood, Fojol Bros has gotten extreme recognition from multiple media outlets.

“In 2013, we were the number two food truck of America according to Eater.com, behind Kogi Korean BBQ,” Vitarello said. “We were also on the Travel Channel with Andrew Zimmern, we were on Eat Street on The Food Network, and on the front of the food section of The Washington Post twice.”

Fojols is open from noon until 9 p.m. Saturday through Thursday, and open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 777 N. Main St. in Cottonwood.

