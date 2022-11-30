Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ screens in Sedona Dec. 2-8

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” showing Dec. 2-8 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy Pinocchio who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. In a whimsical tour de force, we fine Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love.

At its core, this re-imagined version of “Pinocchio” is a story of love and disobedience as Pinocchio struggles to live up to his father’s expectations, learning the true meaning of life.

The film stars Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton.

Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Dec. 2-8. Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Dec. 2, 3, 4 and 5; and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 6, 7 and 8.



Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.