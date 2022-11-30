Holiday humor, music with Greg Tamblyn at Old Town Center for the Arts

Multi-award-winning songwriter/humorist Greg Tamblyn brings his comedy relief, irreverent songs and sideways view of life to Old Town Center for the Arts on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., for a special “Holidays and Humor” concert.

If You Go ... • What: Holiday Humor and Music with Greg Tamblyn in Concert • When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m. • Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main, Cottonwood • How Much: $20 advance, $22 door, $25 priority seating • More Info: 928-634-0940, www.oldtowncenter.org

“We’re so pleased to present Greg Tamblyn to start off our series of holiday concerts,” co-Director William Eaton remarked. “His last visit was a full house, and everyone loved him.”

With a list of national plaudits to his credit, including multiple “Best Comedy Song” awards from the Just Plain Folks Music Awards, the Music City Song Festival, and the EmPower Music Awards (the Grammys of Positive Music), Tamblyn’s unique musical wit provides the perfect dose of ‘conscious comic relief’ from the workday blues, global anxiety, and personal challenges.

Recently Tamblyn received the Grace Note Award for Lifetime Contributions to Positive Music from the EmPower Music Awards. He has also been dubbed “a contemporary Mark Twain” by bestselling author Dr. Larry Dossey MD.

His concerts feature songs and bits like The Top Ten Whiny Victim Love Songs, Self-Employment Made Harder by Difficult Boss, Analog Brain in a Digital World, The Shootout at the I’m OK You’re OK Corral, My Life is a Beer Commercial, and A Brief History of God (G-String Theory).

Tamblyn’s concert will also feature Cashbox Magazine’s “Christmas Single of the Year” which he wrote and recorded, “It’s Another Joyful Elvis Presley Christmas.”

OpEdNews.com wrote this about a Greg Tamblyn concert, “A hilarious evening of humor, elegantly poetic lyrics, great music, and captivating stories. The audience loved his irreverent sense of humor, especially the title song from his live comedy CD, ‘Analog Brain in a Digital World.’”

John Conquest of 3rd Coast Music said, “If you’re expecting funny, you’ve come to the right place. Tamblyn’s combination of penetrating wit, shrewd insight, deftness with words, amiable stage presence, and dry delivery makes this the funniest, most laugh out loud musical humor I’ve heard.”

Sarah Meador of rambles.net gave this splendid review, “Tamblyn’s timing would be the envy of many a standup comedian. He has a knack for a well-turned phrase and isn’t afraid to show off an optimism rare in observational humor. And he has an excellent partner in his guitar. It strums along or interjects with notes of disbelief or amazement, sometimes acting as a melodic straight man and sometimes as the wacky sidekick.”

Tickets for Greg Tamblyn are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 priority seating Tickets for this special event are available online at www.showtix4u.com or in Cottonwood at Mount Hope Foods and Mysterium, and In Sedona, you can find tickets at The Mary D. Fisher Theater. For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit www.oldtowncenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.