Jerome’s First Saturday Art & Wine Walk

Boy, time flies this time of year. It’s already time for the next Jerome Chamber of Commerce First Saturday Art & Wine Walk. It will be this Saturday, December 3rd, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. And this is the Holiday Edition.

Jerome’s annual “Light Up the Mountain” ceremonies were last week and the whole town is fully in the mood for an old-fashioned party for the season with an array of holiday decorations and lights that has to be seen to be believed.

Live music will be indoors for your comfort – and the comfort of the musicians. The live music is sponsored this month bythelittledaisyjerome.com.

Dani Boots is a Jerome-based singer – songwriter who writes and performs her own soft rock/indie folk inspired tunes will be performing from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Coronado Vineyards Tasting Room on Main Street.

The father and son-in-law duo Him and Me will provide the fun and energy from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Passion Cellars Tasting Room, located off the stairs by the upper park, above the Police Station on Main Street. .

Shane Zen will be climbing the hill to Jerome from the Prescott side to perform his fun covers and original material at the Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Free parking is provided in the large parking lot above the fire station and free shuttle service will be provided.

The whole town will be participating in the fun and not only is it a great opportunity to get in the holiday spirit, it’s also a great chance to get in a little holiday shopping at the same time. Every business in Jerome meets the “Shop Local” definition, with unique, special items to inspire your holiday gift giving thoughts. The art galleries and artist studios show the work of outstanding local artists. Look for locally made salsa or an old fashioned candy store. There are six winery operated tasting rooms and the curated wine tasting Vino Zona shop. From kaleidoscopes to clothing, jewelry to fascinating rock samples, historic collectables to memorabilia, it’s all available in Jerome.

Visit Jeromechamber.com for more information.