Manocchia selected as El Valle Artist of the Month

Photographer Judith Manocchia has been selected as the November Artist of the Month by the members of El Valle Artist Association (EVAA) for her canvas print “Lake Sunset, Maine.”

Judith has been taking photographs for 28 years. Since minoring in art at Rhode Island College she had always been interested in pursuing art in some form. In 1994 she began to travel around the country and realized that there was so much beauty in nature that she wished others could see it. She began taking photographs to record her travels and to share with others. What started as a hobby became a passion for her. Her first interests were in landscapes and sunsets (or an occasional sunrise when she could get up that early.) She began with 35 mm cameras and 16 years ago switched to digital.

A trip to Africa on safari in 2006 started her interest in photographing animals in the wild and a move to Arizona began an interest in birding and recording the many species found there. In addition, her travel photos have expanded with trips to Tanzania, Kenya, Egypt, Scotland, China, Iceland, France and Belgium and 14 years ago she moved to the glorious southwest area of Sedona. Currently she divides her time between Maine, Texas and Cottonwood. She recently won first place for “Native dancers” and honorable mention for “Portland Lighthouse, Maine” at the Octoberfest in Cottonwood.

Manocchia’s work is exhibited at the Cottonwood Library where EVAA has an ongoing exhibit. Stop by to view the artwork.

EVAA always welcomes new members. If you are a local artist (all visual media) and are interested in meeting other enthusiastic and informative artists, please consider attending the next EVAA meeting on Dec. 8.

Meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month, September through May 1-3 p.m. at the Mountain View United Methodist Church located at 901 S 12th St. Cottonwood.

For more information please visit the website at elvalleartist.org.