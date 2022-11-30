Monday Movies on Main brings ‘Concert for George’ to Old Town

The Sedona International Film Festival is partners with Old Town Center for the Arts to bring movies to Cottonwood. “Monday Movies on Main” continues Dec. 5 with the Cottonwood premiere of “Concert for George” at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

On Nov. 29, 2002 — one year after the passing of George Harrison — Olivia Harrison and longtime friend Eric Clapton organized a performance tribute in his honor. Held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the momentous evening featured George’s songs, and music he loved, performed by a lineup that included Clapton, Joe Brown, Dhani Harrison, Jools Holland, Jeff Lynne, Paul McCartney, Monty Python, Tom Petty, Billy Preston, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, Ringo Starr and many more.

“Concert for George” captures stunning renditions of some of the most significant music of the 20th century, including “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (featuring Clapton on guitar, McCartney on piano and Starr on drums), “Taxman” (performed by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) and “The Inner Light” (covered by Jeff Lynne and Anoushka Shankar). Lynne, Harrison’s longtime friend and collaborator, produced the audio elements of the concert, while Clapton oversaw the entire proceedings as Musical Director.

“Concert for George” will show at Old Town Center for the Arts on Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.

Information provided by SIFF.