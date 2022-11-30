Mtn. Trails features ‘Treasures & Objects of Delight’ for 1st Friday

Mountain Trails Gallery is delighted to celebrate the holiday season with a new exhibition. “Treasures & Objects of Delight” featuring new work by artists working in traditional as well as contemporary painting, sculpture, and mixed media fine art.

For gifting oneself or others, the choices cover a range of possibilities from a group of smaller works to sizes for any collection and placement, such as gem-like paintings of landscapes and wildlife, jewel-toned still lifes, storytelling bronze sculpture, steel and resin celebration bells, chuckwagon bells, museum quality “possible bags”, one-of-a-kind semi-precious stone and metal jewelry, and more.

A reception for the exhibition takes place on First Friday, Dec. 2, 4-7 p.m., at Mountain Trails Gallery located in the festive Village of Tlaquepaque in Sedona.

This gathering of “Treasures & Objects of Delight” is a special exhibition that highlights artists who capture the ineffable spirit of handmade creations in all that they do, especially those who work from the heart to bring an uplifting experience to all who appreciate the variety of fine art from the American West.

Mountain Trails Gallery is located at 336 SR 179, upstairs Suite A201 in Tlaquepaque, 928-282-3225, fineart@mountaintrailssedona.com, www.mountaintrailssedona.com, Instagram at #mountaintrailssedona, Facebook @MTGSedona.