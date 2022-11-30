Painter Jodie Ball featured artist at Village Gallery

Dipping the paintbrush into the oil paint, it might only be a foot to the canvas, but in the artist’s mind, it can be a thousand miles.

Many artists can be in “another world” when they create. They can place themselves in the painting emotionally to connect with their subject. Jodie Ball gives you this feeling as she paints a vivid scene.

Ball will be the featured artist at the Village Gallery of Local Artists on Dec. 2, 5-8 p.m. She moved to Sedona like many other artists after visiting and being drawn back with the beauty of the landscape here. A native Texan, Jodie was first introduced to art during a summer spent painting outside with her artist grandmother.

Ball retired from a Biochemistry career, in which she complete a M.S. and a Ph.D, and spent 27 years as a Research and Development scientist. It wasn’t until she retired that she purposefully pursued her second love of art and painting.

Ball states that she spent many vacations in Europe and enjoyed different styles and genres unique to other countries.

Ball has set up her studio in her own home and typically paints anywhere from 5-7 paintings a year. She continues to develop her artistic talents by taking local workshops and classes throughout the year.

Ball and her husband, John reside in the Sedona area and she has been a member of the Village Gallery of Local Artists for four years. Refreshments will be served during the featured artist event. The gallery is located at 6512 State Route 179, at the Cortez roundabout.