Red Rocks Music Festival concert ‘Mainly Beethoven’ Dec. 3

The Red Rocks Music Festival will present “Mainly Beethoven” Dec. 3 at 3 p.m., featuring world-acclaimed pianist Inna Faliks, piano department head, UCLA, with violinist Liba Schacht, the Lyric Opera of Chicago, and John Sharp, principal cellist of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. They will perform the “Archduke” Trio by Beethoven. Faliks will perform the “Appassionata” sonata as well as Notturno by Fanny Mendelssohn, and Master & Margarita Suite by Veronika Krausas, a Southwest premiere.

Inna Faliks, pianist

“Adventurous and passionate” (The New Yorker) Ukrainian-born American pianist Inna Faliks has made a name for herself through her commanding performances of standard piano repertoire, as well genre-bending interdisciplinary projects, and inquisitive work with contemporary composers. After her acclaimed teenage debuts at the Gilmore Festival and with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, she has performed on many of the world’s great stages, with numerous orchestras, in solo appearances, and with conductors such as Leonard Slatkin and Keith Lockhart. Faliks is currently professor of piano and head of piano at UCLA.

Highlights of the recent seasons include performances in Ravinia Festival and the National Gallery in D.C., recital tours of China, with appearances in all the major halls such as Beijing Center for Performing Arts, Shanghai Oriental Arts Theater, and Tianjin Grand Theater, as well as acclaimed performances at the Festival Intenacional de Piano in Mexico, in the Fazioli Series in Italy and in Israel’s Tel Aviv Museum, at Portland Piano Festival and with the Camerata Pacifica, with the modern dance troupe Bodytraffic at the Broad Stage Santa Monica, and Jacaranda Series in Los Angeles.

Faliks is known for her poetry-music series Music/Words, and has collaborated with many important poets. She regularly tours with her monologue-recital Polonaise-Fantasie, the Story of a Pianist, which tells the story of her immigration to the United States from Odessa. Faliks is also a writer – her article on China and classical music was recently published by the Washington Post. Inna Faliks is a Yamaha artist and is represented by John Gingrich Management.

Liba Shacht, violinist

Violinist Liba Shacht was born in Vilnius, Lithuania, where she began her musical studies at age 5. Shortly thereafter, her family emigrated to Israel. The recipient of an Artist Diploma with distinction from Tel Aviv University, Shacht appeared as soloist with the Israeli Philharmonic, the Jerusalem Broadcasting Symphony, the Israeli Sinfonietta, and in chamber orchestras and recitals throughout Israel. She represented Israel at the Jeunesses Musicales World Congress in Korea, Japan, and England, where she performed chamber music at the Royal Albert Hall.

Upon the recommendation of Isaac Stern, Shacht was awarded a special Fellowship by the America-Israel Cultural Foundation. She earned a master’s degree and a doctorate from Juilliard.

Shacht is the winner of several competitions, among them the Artist International Distinguished Artists Award, which led to her first appearance at Carnegie Recital Hall in New York.

Shacht has participated in the Aspen Music Festival and the Marlboro Music Festival, where she performed with Rudolf Serkin and members of the Guarneri Quartet, as well as the chamber music series at the 92nd Street “Y” in New York.

She is a member of the Lyric Opera of Chicago, as well as principal second violin of the Grant Park Symphony. Shacht frequently performs with her husband, cellist John Sharp.

John Sharp, cellist

Appointed as one of the youngest principal cellists in the history of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, John Sharp has served in that position during the tenures of Sir Georg Solti, Daniel Barenboim, Pierre Boulez, Bernard Haitink, and Riccardo Muti. A top prize winner of the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow, he has appeared as soloist with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Mstislav Rostropovich in the Britten Symphony for Cello and Orchestra, in a recording of Strauss’ Don Quixote conducted by Daniel Barenboim, and with Itzhak Perlman and Daniel Barenboim.

An active chamber musician, Sharp has appeared at the festivals of Marlboro, Santa Fe, La Jolla, and Vail as well as the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. He has recorded Tchaikovsky’s Souvenir de Florence with the Vermeer Quartet, and has performed in chamber music concerts with Mitsuko Uchida, Yo-Yo Ma, Pinchas Zukerman, Emmanuel Ax, and Christoph Eschenbach.

The concert, in Sedona Creative Life Center, 333 Schnebly Hill Road, is $28, and students with ID get for $15. Visit RedRocks MusicFestival.com.