Tlaquepaque’s holiday events create enchantment

Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village rolls in December with holiday events celebrating both Christmas and Hanukkah.

It’s a place where the spirit of Christmas comes to life with traditional music, Santa Claus, and children. Tlaquepaque also honors Hanukkah with a traditional event on Dec. 18 with the Lighting of a Menorah. Their 49th annual Festival of Lights compliments both holidays in December, with a magnificent display of light symbolizing a rededication to love, peace, and the Divine.

As customary for this venue; they incorporate beautiful decor, seasonal music, historical rituals, and children’s entertainment. There is always an abundant supply of fun and surprises for the whole family.

Their festivities serve as a reminder that an enchanted heart is a grateful heart. Children illustrate this best with their joyful, contagious enthusiasm. Tlaquepaque enhances these holiday events with glittering lights, scrumptious food, beverages, and special celebrity appearances to delight the inner child in all of us.

Dec. 2 - Tree Lighting Event in Tlaquepaque North 5-7 p.m.

The Christmas season opens with Sedona’s Tree Lighting Event in Tlaquepaque North. It’s sponsored by Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, the City of Sedona, and the Chamber of Commerce.

The evening begins with music from the children’s orchestra at Sedona’s Montessori Charter School from 5 to 5:30 p.m. There are few experiences as heart-warming as watching children perform. Witnessing these young musicians from first and third grades play their string instruments in chorus; it is an inspiring experience not to be missed this holiday season.

Sedona Mayor Scott Jablow will greet everyone and countdown the tree lighting. There will be plenty of photo opportunities for families with children. The grinch will be there causing fun mischief as Santa makes his first appearance of the season. They have also invited Spiderman and the Black Panther to interact with their fans.

Tlaquepaque will provide complimentary glitter tattoos and face painting for children waiting in line. Santa will visit with children sharing their Christmas wishes and give each one a special gift bag. Complimentary hot chocolate and cookies will be served by the Sedona Pumphouse Station.

Dec. 10 – The 49th annual Festival of Lights, 3-8 p.m.

Tlaquepaque ushers in its 49th annual Festival of Lights with another unforgettable event. Special thanks to Sedona Area Veteran and Community Outreach group who will fill 6,000 bags with sand and a candle. Then place them in and around Tlaquepaque for the event.

Free hot cider, Santa and his elves, traditional Christmas music, and a fabulous line-up of entertainment throughout the day — are only part of the magical elements of this beloved Sedona event. Visitors in attendance become participants as they give each a candle to light the luminaries and make a wish when Tlaquepaque’s bell tower strikes 5 p.m. With the beautifully lit sycamores, Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village transforms into a village of light — washed in 6,000 golden luminarias from every courtyard, balcony, walkway and parapet.

Free Trolley service from Sedona’s Uptown Municipal Parking lot at 260 Schnebly is available to transport visitors to and from Tlaquepaque.

Dec. 17 - Santa Comes to Tlaquepaque, 3-6 p.m.

A little closer to Christmas — Santa makes another appearance in Tlaquepaque. The event is Co-sponsored by Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village and Toy Town. This is the last chance to chat with Santa. So if your little one still needs a conversation with Santa Claus, don’t miss this opportunity.

There will be Free face painting and holiday crafts for the kids, with complimentary hot chocolate and cookies. Sedona’s premier A cappella group — Red Rock Appella will perform Christmas music. The rich melodic harmonies of these six women show how the human voice is the truest instrument and accompaniment.

Adding to the festivities will be a performance by DiVoM. This funky jazz instrumental trio mesmerizes audiences with moody introspective soundscapes and high energy upbeat originals. Blending everything from jazz, funk, rock, and pop, to blues, gospel, and reggae music. They orient their hypnotic harmonies from around the world — to take listeners on a rousing adventure with unexpected instruments like a toy piano, glockenspiel, horns, bells and whistles creating spontaneous whimsical surprises.

Dec. 18 - Lighting of the Menorah in Patio Del Norte, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Tlaquepaque also celebrates the sacred holiday of Hanukkah in December with a special event. Hanukkah is an eight-day celebration that usually falls close to Christmas. This year its dates are December 18-26th. On Sunday, December 18th, Tlaquepaque honors this Jewish holiday with a Lighting of the Menorah. Hosted by Chabad of Sedona and Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village — candles will be lit in celebration of the first day of Hanukkah.

Enjoy the miracle and beauty of the menorah. It represents a sacred candelabrum with nine branches used in the ancient temple in Jerusalem. Eight of the candles symbolize the number of days that the Temple lantern blazed. The ninth is a helper candle used to light the others. This is a beautiful, sacred, and historical ceremony. Children can meet Judah, the Maccabee (a Jewish priest) — take a photo with him and receive a gift. They invite guests to indulge in scrumptious latkes, donuts, and hot chocolate as they listen to festive Klezmer music.

Visitors to Sedona will find that Tlaquepaque’s winter holiday events are rich in art, music, and celebration for all. On the patios and in the shops, galleries and restaurants, there is always a feeling of peace, magic, and surprise. For this village is a premier host to visitors and locals alike with a global reverence for all people.

Tlaquepaque Arts & ShoppingVillage 336 State Route 179 Sedona, Arizona is home to over 55 boutique shops, world-class galleries, and five restaurants. Open daily at 10 a.m. For more information, call 928-282-4838 or visit tlaq.com