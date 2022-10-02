Annual Pumpkin Patch at Sedona UMC

Sedona United Methodist Church will host their Annual Pumpkin Patch starting on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in the church’s main parking lot. Families of Sedona and the Verde Valley are invited to pick out their perfect pumpkin through Halloween, noon to 6 p.m. daily and Saturdays starting at 10 a.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, join the church for their 1st Annual Pumpkin Festival from 10 a.m. until noon. Everyone is invited to celebrate the first full weekend of the pumpkin patch sale. At 10:30 a.m., local Sedona artist Marge Schwartz will lead a Pumpkin Painting Party. Until noon, there will be kid’s games, prizes and refreshments. Meet the Sedona UMC’s Royal Pumpkin Court and take pictures with the queen. There will also be a pumpkin display for family pictures.

Other events in October include a Pumpkin Carving Contest on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10:30 a.m. and the eighth annual “Trunk or Treat” celebration on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. All of the October events are free to attend.

Seeking vendors for Holiday Boutique

The Sedona United Methodist Church is looking for vendors for their Holiday Boutique on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. This sale will be held outdoors in the main parking lot. Artists or crafters who make their own items by hand are invited to join.

This annual sale is a fundraiser that benefits the Outreach ministries of the church. The registration fee is $25 for a 10-by-10-foot stall. Bring your own tables or rent them for a small fee.

The Sedona United Methodist Church is located at 110 Indian Cliffs Road in Sedona. Please call the office at 928-282-1780 to reserve a space by Nov. 1.