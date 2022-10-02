Arts Academy of Sedona October events feature a one-woman play, a Broadway revue, monthly game night & a Sedona ‘soul jam’ dance night

The Arts Academy of Sedona (AAS) has announced an eclectic mix of entertainment for the October events at its luxurious black box theater in The Collective Sedona in the Village of Oak Creek (7000 SR 179, Suite C-100).

Oct. 10, 6-7:30 p.m., AAS offers its monthly Adult Game Night-Trivia Challenges (second Monday of each month), when attendees can get together with neighbors and meet new friends. This month’s theme is the iconic sitcom Seinfeld. Future “Game Nights” will feature MASH (Nov. 14) and The Carol Burnett Show (Dec. 12). Advance registration is $10, with $12 at-the-door (no refunds), and includes snacks. Tickets available at: bit.ly/aas-trivia-night-22

Oct. 13-15, Producer Camilla Ross and the Emerson Theater Collaborative presents Sell Me: I Am From North Korea, a one-woman show written and performed by Korean-born playwright Sora Baek, and inspired by the true stories of North Korean defectors. In a show that premiered at the 2019 International Human Rights Art Festival in New York, Baek presents a profound portrait of people who risked everything to escape one of the world’s most repressive regimes. Performances are on Oct. 13, 14, at 7 p.m. and Oct.15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $35 (advance purchase) to $55 (at a table). For tickets and a seating map, go to: bit.ly/etc-sell-me-22. This show will also be available for viewing live-stream and on-demand at www.emersontheatercollaborative.org.

Oct. 21 from 7-8:30 p.m., AAS presents its Friday Night at the Theater program (presented on the third Friday of every month). This cabaret-style event will feature music, dance, recitation, and drama from a variety of local artists. If you’d like to enjoy some local eats during the performances, you can order dinner from Rotten Johnny’s Pizza (rottenjohnnys.com) or Dellepiane’s Burgers (dellepianeburger.com). Be sure to place your food order by 6 pm so it will be ready in time for pick it up before the show. Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/aaa-friday-nite22

For area residents who want to dance the night away to music from the 1970s to today, AAS presents Sedona Soul Jam on Saturday night Oct. 22, featuring internationally-renown DJ and Sedona resident Nathan Quinn spinning all the hits. This fundraiser for the Arts Academy of Sedona kicks off with a private VIP Party from 7-8 p.m. (including drink ticket and appetizers) before the Sedona Soul Jam opens to the public at 8 pm. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $75 for the VIP event. For additional information or to book your tickets by phone, please call: 860-705-9711.

Arts Academy of Sedona is a not-for-profit educational and cultural community center committed to innovating and creating art in all forms, and to bringing our programs to local Sedona residents and visitors. Contact 928-288-2258.