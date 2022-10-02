Bell Rock Vet Clinic’s Dr. Jarvis Receives VVHS Kindness Award

The Verde Valley Humane Society presented Rachelle Jarvis with their Kindness Award, in recognition and appreciation of her support and dedication to the animals in their care.

Board President Alice Klies said, “Dr. Jarvis of the Bell Rock Vet Clinic has assisted VVHS in the role of trusted advisor to the Board of Directors and staff, as well as providing advice, care, and treatment, she exceeded expectations to support our mission.”

Dr. Jarvis has assisted VVHS since 2017, supporting their ill and injured pets generously with her time and talents. She serves the community with deep love of animals and concern for those who love them. Occasionally, she has helped with the sad task of assisting with an humane euthanasia.

Dr. Jarvis has also helped with summer programs for children by providing stuffed animals for young want-to-be vets to practice taping tiny paws and telling them about the work of a veterinarian.

Help Returning Lost Pets

The Village of Oak Creek, like all other Verde Valley areas of unincorporated Yavapai County, are served by the Verde Valley Humane Society.

If your dog (or cat) slips away in the Village and is lucky enough to be picked up by one of the Yavapai County Animal Control officers, your pet will be taken to the VVHS shelter in Cottonwood.

VVHS understands losing a pet is a stressful time for both you and your missing pet and we try to reunite you with your pet as soon as possible. First, check our website www.verdevalleyhumanesociety.org and fill out the Lost Animal Form with as much information as possible and provide a clear photo. If your pet comes through our shelter and we can match it with your form, we will contact you, while we provide your pet with safe shelter. In the meantime, put up posters and check with neighbors and post the information and photo on social media.

If your pet has an up-to-date microchip we will contact you. Be sure to report the pet missing to the chip manufacturer. Check our Facebook page, the Humane Society of Sedona’s website, your local Nextdoor.com page, as well as Lost Pets of Northern Arizona, and Lost and Found Pets of the Verde Valley. We recommend that you check in with us regularly to make sure your pet hasn’t been brought in and not been linked with your report.

Come to the shelter at 1526 West Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood during open hours to identify your pet. There, you can pay the bail and celebrate a happy reunion.

Looking to Adopt a New Friend?

Beginning in May potential adopters were asked to make reservations to visit the Verde Valley Humane Society shelter to search for their new best friend. This new policy has benefited all the animals during their time spend in a quieter, less stressful, environment. Appointments have saved potential adopters time and offered them a better experience meeting pets one-on-one.

Begin by browsing the VVHS website of photos and profiles that describe available dogs, puppies, cats, kittens, and an occasional bunny or guinea pig ready for adoption. When you find a few that are possibles, call or email our front desk staff for an appointment for a visit. Our experienced matchmakers, who know our pets best, will help you make a choice that fits your life and preferences. Appointments are especially important if you plan to bring family members and your present family dog to facilitate a “meet and greet” to check out compatibility.

We hope you find that special pet, and if not, you keep looking.

Verde Valley Humane Society serves the Village of Oak Creek and unincorporated Yavapai County, as well as Cottonwood and Clarkdale. The shelter is located at 1520 W. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood and is open Sunday-Monday 11 a.m. -4 p.m. To volunteer, donate or make an appointment call 928 634-7387 and check out the adoptable dogs and cats online atverdevalleyhumanesociety.org.