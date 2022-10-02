The Fit Life: Change of Pace

As I have been having a somewhat unconventional and scattered month, I decided to ground myself. Focusing on the shifting seasons, monsoons and storms seemed like a good idea.

Easy say… As you know, I have hard time remaining in the present and relaxing while physically doing not much. Hiking, swimming, and running always seems to be the best form of relaxation for me.

Since I felt quite ungrounded and pulled apart in various directions despite doing all the above, I just went for the opposite and tried to do nothing. Couple of times, albeit briefly, I purposefully sat in my backyard, closing my eyes, and listening to the sounds of nature. Feeling my body comfortably positioned against the lounge chair pillows. Staying out there during the rain after dark and feeling its cooling drops all over my skin.

I also tend to eat fast… My fare is very healthy, but the speed of my daily consumptions is far from ideal. My solution was to sit down when I could to eat slower, while not working on my laptop, reading or answering texts. I did that only a few times, but I noticed the difference – even my usual food tasted better!

I am aware how relaxing music can help. So, before going to sleep, I started listening to some soothing tunes. I love the sound of silence, so in the beginning, I noticed the awkwardness of having the calm music on. Especially before the bedtime! I also noticed that obviously, I could relax way better while listening to some types and sources of that music than the others.

In all possible settings, from hiking through lounging in the garden to running, I tried to focus on my breathing. Exhaling the old and inhaling the fresh and new. Just like I am being coached to do during my relaxation therapy sessions. Super helpful!

The above is just the raw beginning in my attempt at savoring the life experiences a bit differently. It would be ideal to implement all this (and more) daily and forever ever. However, just like with a new fitness or other program, it takes time to learn your new habits. So, I take a step forward, then a step back. I wish it was easier to do, but I am not perfect. Planning was relatively easy. But things do not happen only because we plan and want them to happen. We must work towards them and be patient. Even if “working towards” means trying to do nothing…

By Magdalena Romanska, Ph.D., Certified Wellness Coach and Fitness Specialist, is the owner of the Be Fit Fit Personal Training Studio (befitfit.biz). Visit her “Be Fit Fit” blog at verdenews.com.