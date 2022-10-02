Preserving the Wonder Speaker Series - Save the Date

Keep Sedona Beautiful will host the remainder of its 2022 Speaker Series events live at its Pushmataha Center, 360 Brewer Road in Sedona. All events begin at 5 pm. For more information, visit KeepSedonaBeautiful.org.

Upcoming events include:

Nov. 9: Dr. Tom Ginn will discuss the role of nuclear power in our energy future, a topic that will become even more timely in coming years. Dr. Ginn is an environmental toxicologist who has worked on major pollution issues throughout the U.S. He has published extensively and served as an expert witness for some of the largest federal and state lawsuits in the U.S. involving releases of toxic chemicals to the environment.

Dec. 7: Dr. Jeff Hall, Director of the Lowell Observatory, will be our speaker, discussing “Telescopes Around (And Out Of) This World.” Dr. Hall’s presentations are always both informative and captivating.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region. For the past fifty years, the nonprofit organization has been dedicated to conserving the area’s beauty by opposing ill-considered growth and disregard for maintaining precious resources such as clean water, dark skies, and native plants, as well as noise pollution, etc. For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit KeepSedonaBeautiful.org.