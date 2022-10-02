OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
89A crash injures 2 Guidance for voting in 2022 General Election from Yavapai County Recorder’s Office Camp Verde native builds on Seabees 80-year legacy Clarkdale Museum hosts First Friday talk on Apache scouts Cottonwood teen pleads guilty to drugs, weapon charges Lions of Liberty may ‘box watch’ voters ‘Angel numbers’ win Sedona mom VW bus Jerome regulates vacation rentals Cottonwood Police seizure of 100K fentanyl pills small part of national push to fight back waves of illicit drugs YC Scholarship for care center employees honors Sedona woman

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
Mon, Oct. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Preserving the Wonder Speaker Series - Save the Date

Dr. Jeff Hall at the Discovery Telescope.

Dr. Jeff Hall at the Discovery Telescope.

Originally Published: October 2, 2022 4:39 p.m.

Keep Sedona Beautiful will host the remainder of its 2022 Speaker Series events live at its Pushmataha Center, 360 Brewer Road in Sedona. All events begin at 5 pm. For more information, visit KeepSedonaBeautiful.org.

Upcoming events include:

photo

Dr. Tom Ginn

Nov. 9: Dr. Tom Ginn will discuss the role of nuclear power in our energy future, a topic that will become even more timely in coming years. Dr. Ginn is an environmental toxicologist who has worked on major pollution issues throughout the U.S. He has published extensively and served as an expert witness for some of the largest federal and state lawsuits in the U.S. involving releases of toxic chemicals to the environment.

Dec. 7: Dr. Jeff Hall, Director of the Lowell Observatory, will be our speaker, discussing “Telescopes Around (And Out Of) This World.” Dr. Hall’s presentations are always both informative and captivating.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region. For the past fifty years, the nonprofit organization has been dedicated to conserving the area’s beauty by opposing ill-considered growth and disregard for maintaining precious resources such as clean water, dark skies, and native plants, as well as noise pollution, etc. For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit KeepSedonaBeautiful.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News