Ramaglis receive 2022 Shining Star Award

The Sedona Village Partnership honored John and Nicolette Ramagli with the 2022 Shining Star award at a gala dinner on Sept. 10 at the home of David Gill and Betty Loos. Each year the Sedona Village Partnership invites nominations to identify and honor Villagers who exemplify its vision of “Connecting the Community” as well as its five core values – Connect, Educate, Respect, Collaborate and Accomplish.

The Ramaglis are proprietors of Rotten Johnny’s Wood Fired Pizza and the soon to be opened Chop House restaurant. Nominated by four community members, they were cited for their generous contributions to the community and active involvement with many Village causes. In growing their enterprise since inception in 2016, they have established a reputation as high-integrity, caring employers who weathered the COVID storm with agility and grace. They are well-known as supportive collaborators to other restaurateurs and businesses, and consistently willing to lend a hand to community non-profits.

When presenting the award, SVP President Don Groves stated, “John and Nikki are a Village power couple who have unselfishly and without fanfare contributed to the improvement of our community in a variety of ways. They encompass all the attributes that the Sedona Village Partnership holds as its cornerstone of ethics, and they accomplish this by simply being themselves”.

Also recognized for their contributions were Ben Thurston, chairman of the Shining Star award committee, and Susie Dunn, chairman of the evening festivities.

Forty-five guests enjoyed a sumptuous dinner hosted by the SVP board members served al fresco beneath the light of a glowing full moon. To the delight of the guests, local astronomer and SVP director Dave Norton provided telescopes for viewing the moon and Saturn.

The Sedona Village Partnership was created in 2012. The non-profit organization provides funding and volunteer support to a variety of community projects in the Village. Recent examples are co-sponsorship of the Verde Valley Forum on Land Use, Country Elegant Paella Party benefiting Sedona Village Learning Center, Halloween Pet Parade, an Evening of Argentine Dining and Dancing benefiting the Arts Academy of Sedona and co-sponsorship of the VOC Community BBQ.