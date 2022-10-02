OFFERS
89A crash injures 2 Guidance for voting in 2022 General Election from Yavapai County Recorder's Office Camp Verde native builds on Seabees 80-year legacy Clarkdale Museum hosts First Friday talk on Apache scouts Cottonwood teen pleads guilty to drugs, weapon charges Lions of Liberty may 'box watch' voters 'Angel numbers' win Sedona mom VW bus Jerome regulates vacation rentals Cottonwood Police seizure of 100K fentanyl pills small part of national push to fight back waves of illicit drugs YC Scholarship for care center employees honors Sedona woman

Sedona Gem & Mineral Club hosts annual rock show

Originally Published: October 2, 2022 4:56 p.m.

Since 1956 the Sedona Gem & Mineral Club has been a favorite gathering place for those who are drawn to the fascinating world of rocks, gems, and minerals.

This nonprofit group of “rock hounds” hosts monthly meetings with guest speakers, club raffles, monthly field trips, Christmas parties, summer picnics and more.

But by far the highlight of the Club’s activities is the spectacular annual Rock Show. This much-awaited local event is now on its 21st year and funds the Club’s yearly High School Scholarship Awards.

This year’s 2022 Rock Show is on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sedona Red Rock High School (995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road). There will be more than 40 vendors offering dazzling crystals, gemstones, custom jewelry, rare fossils, meteorites, beads, as well as an hourly raffle.

One of the most popular parts of the show is the free Kids Adventure, where kids 12 and under are given an empty egg carton upon entry and sent on a treasure hunt to collect 12 hidden rocks scattered around the show.

Admission to the show is $4 for Adults (cash (for admission only). Children 12 and under are free. For more information go to: sedonagemandmineral.org.

