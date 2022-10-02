Sedona Gem & Mineral Club hosts annual rock show
Since 1956 the Sedona Gem & Mineral Club has been a favorite gathering place for those who are drawn to the fascinating world of rocks, gems, and minerals.
This nonprofit group of “rock hounds” hosts monthly meetings with guest speakers, club raffles, monthly field trips, Christmas parties, summer picnics and more.
But by far the highlight of the Club’s activities is the spectacular annual Rock Show. This much-awaited local event is now on its 21st year and funds the Club’s yearly High School Scholarship Awards.
This year’s 2022 Rock Show is on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sedona Red Rock High School (995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road). There will be more than 40 vendors offering dazzling crystals, gemstones, custom jewelry, rare fossils, meteorites, beads, as well as an hourly raffle.
One of the most popular parts of the show is the free Kids Adventure, where kids 12 and under are given an empty egg carton upon entry and sent on a treasure hunt to collect 12 hidden rocks scattered around the show.
Admission to the show is $4 for Adults (cash (for admission only). Children 12 and under are free. For more information go to: sedonagemandmineral.org.
- Sudden Rollovers
- Clarkdale chief nabs stinker in cemetery
- Troopers ID family of 4 killed in fiery car crash near Sedona
- Babbitt keynotes summit to save declining Verde River
- Editorial: Don’t say you weren’t warned about the Verde River
- Local chiefs are hot on Proposition 310
- Explore downtown Clarkdale during Clarktoberfest Saturday
- Spectrum Healthcare partners with Hope, Incorporated
- Grand opening Wednesday for DA Vines’ new bistro in Old Town Cottonwood
- 4 killed in fiery crash at I-17 Sedona exit
- 4 killed in fiery crash at I-17 Sedona exit
- Troopers ID family of 4 killed in fiery car crash near Sedona
- New overstock store pops up in Cottonwood
- Historic Beaver Creek golf resort is sold
- 2 dead in plane crash near Seligman
- Cyclist seriously injured in collision
- Child dies in OHV rollover in Coconino County
- 2,050-unit housing, vineyard project for Cottonwood
- Hotel property acquired for transitional housing
- Camp Verde man complains about ‘trashy’ neighbors
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: