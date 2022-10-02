The Village Library Readies for Autumn

Hello, Villager readers! A library is the heart of any community where ideas are exchanged and learning and growing don’t stop when the last chapter is read. Your Sedona Public Library in the Village is no different. As we bid farewell to a rather rainy and warm September, we open our arms to embrace a cool autumnal October and the goal of an even more active library calendar.

Calendar you say? Why yes, the Sedona Public Library in the Village does indeed have its own activity and program calendar. “Where can I find this calendar, Jan Marc?” you ask? Visit the library website, sedonalibrary.org, and go to the EVENTS tab at the top of the webpage. From there, hover your cursor over that tab and a dropdown menu appears showing three options: Calendar (which links to our main branch in West Sedona); Scheduling (which takes interested groups and individuals to the form where they can present their requests for program and room usage); and SPL in the Village Calendar, which will show you what events and programs are happening at the Village Library.

Since we opened our Javelina Room in August, that room has been busy. We’ve been hosting our good friends at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Yavapai College for classes in the first half of their fall session. You no longer have to drive all the way to West Sedona to attend. They’re right here in your neighborhood at the Village Library. The first fall session ends soon and plans for their second fall session are in the works.

Our Beginner Spanish Classes have returned on Fridays at 2:30pm. We’re also continuing our many fun activities for our little ones and young families in the Village. Tuesday story time at 11:15 a.m. is taught by Marcia Hansen, youth services librarian. “Miss Marcia,” as she is affectionately known by kids and parents alike, has been teaching and entertaining children at Sedona Public Library for more than five years.

Toddlers are at a crucial time in the development of language skills, and these programs give parents ideas on how to encourage and stimulate their child’s development. Sedona Public Library is so lucky to have Miss Marcia. Not only does she entertain and teach the preschoolers, but she reminds parents and caregivers to foster early literacy skills. One of her favorite lessons is “retelling,” which she emphasizes will improve a child’s comprehension, vocabulary, and oral language skills.

Also, with the success of Toddler Play n’ Learn at our West Sedona Library, parents enthusiastically requested and assisted us in creating a new and already successful toddler program: Toy Potluck at Sedona Public Library in the Village. Every Thursday, you can bring toys to share or donate and join other parents and toddlers in an hour of fun toy time! Cindy Mahon, our newest youth librarian, will read stories and sing songs. Join us Thursdays at the Village Library from 11:15 to 12:15 p.m. Also, please join us for Friday Drumming with Harta in the Village at 11:15 a.m.

Don’t forget that your library card can be used not only at your Village Library but with the dozens of libraries in the Yavapai County Library district. The world is your oyster when you have your library card. Stop by the Library for more information or for any technology or notary assistance by appointment. We’re open and we’re here for you.

Sedona Public Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit our website or send your check to Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona, Arizona 86336. Remember you can direct your gift to the Village Library. Sedona Public Library in the Village is located at 25 W. Saddlehorn Road in the Big Park Community School. Happy reading!