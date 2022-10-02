VOC Green Bag collections help Sedona Community Food Bank in many ways

The Verde Valley Neighborhood Food Project Green Bag Collection is a lifesaver to any emergency food provider for numerous reasons. First, this is a food drive you can count on. For example, the Sedona Community Food Bank knows we will receive about 2,000 pounds of shelf stable food every other month.

Second, all the donations from the VOC are within date and unopened. Therefore, all the donations are usable and 100% donated. On average, the food bank has a 30% loss of the donations we receive. Either the donations are expired or open or not suitable for distribution (crushed, dented or lacking a label). It does accept bulk items.

Third, these donations help our overall budget for food purchases. With the money saved, the food bank can purchase other items needed for our clients. For example, fresh produce, dairy items, and single service items for our backpack program.

Fourth, the Verde Valley Neighborhood Food Project brings the community together for one cause and creates awareness of hunger right here in Sedona. In a recent week of 2022, we assisted 161 households. In comparison, the first Wednesday of September 2021, we assisted 117 households. That is an increase of 40% increase. The Sedona Community Food Bank is very grateful for this program and could not serve our clients as well as we do with the support of the Green Bag donors and volunteers.

Note: Heads up VOC Neighbors. The next VVFNP Green Bag Collection is Oct. 8. Your generous and acceptable donations are shared among The Sedona Community Food Bank, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Sedona Food Pantry, Verde Valley School’s Weekend Meal Pack Program and Project Fill the Need Pantry.