31st annual Sedona Arts Festival showcases over 100 juried artists

Oct. 8-9, Sedona’s oldest and largest premier arts event will feature nationally acclaimed artists, live entertainment and more

Over the weekend of Oct. 8-9, the 31st annual Sedona Arts Festival will showcase a diverse lineup of 100 juried artists from across the country.

Held on the campus of Sedona Red Rock High School, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road in West Sedona, this renowned fine art festival will also feature live music, raffle prizes, food, and a beer and wine garden – all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Sedona’s red rocks.

The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Considered Sedona’s oldest and largest premier arts event, the Sedona Arts Festival is proud to present award-winning artists working in a wide array of mediums that range from painting to sculpture to glass and beyond.

“After 13 years of coordinating this event, what I really appreciate is the relationships I’ve made with the artists,” said Lori Reinhart, festival director, “and our attendees enjoy that too. There’s something really special about having a piece of art from someone you know and whose talent you admire. It’s like you get to keep a little piece of them with you.”

The Sedona Arts Festival enjoys a great mix of returning artists along with new artists that keep the show fresh and interesting each year.

One of this year’s new features will be a group of Verde Valley potters led by Ben Roti Ceramics. The group will be demonstrating the numerous approaches to working in clay and displaying a beautiful selection of handmade pieces available for sale. Their Sedona Arts Festival appearance is in preparation for the 1st Annual Verde Valley Pottery Festival, held Nov. 19 and 20, featuring unique items handmade by Arizona-connected potters with a goal of increasing the understanding of contemporary studio pottery.

The Sedona Arts Festival will also be featuring a Caribbean themed exhibit featuring

St. Maarten-born/Los Angeles-based painter Nigel Williams and Cuban-born/Miami-based painter Angel Rivero. Sedona Arts Festival has also partnered with Los Angeles-based Haitian art gallery, Galerie Lakaye. They will exhibiting a number of works from prominent Haitian and Cuban artists, bringing fine, contemporary art of the Caribbean to Sedona.

In addition to renowned artists and their works, the Sedona Arts Festival is proud to include live music. This year’s lineup includes Big Daddy D and Dynamites whose guitar work is a combination of old and new styles and guaranteed to grab your ear. Flagstaff’s own S.E. (Steve) Willis and Cottonwood’s Ray DeSylvester will also be featured, both AZ Blues Hall of Fame Inductees, with music deeply rooted in traditional American forms: blues, boogie-woogie, country, rockabilly, gospel, and zydeco.

The Sedona Arts Festival rounds out its offerings with a variety of food truck choices along with beer and wine selections. Gourmet Row features locally produced kitchen, bath and home items available for sale. Their annual Art Raffle supports arts education in Sedona and the greater Verde Valley and features a wide offering of prizes that include art pieces from the Festival’s participating artists.

Attendees are sure to enjoy a fabulous fall day in Sedona with amazing art, food, libations and music. Admission to the Sedona Arts Festival is $15 at the gate, but $12 online when purchased in advance. Admission covers both days of the event; children 12 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult. Tickets may be purchased online at sedonaartsfestival.org. Admission also support arts education in the community. Since the Festival’s inception in 1989, more than $350,000 has been distributed in grants and scholarships.

The Sedona Arts Festival is supported by the City of Sedona, Sedona Chamber of Commerce and the Arizona Commission on the Arts. Due to the location on public school property, the Sedona Arts Festival is a smoke-free event and only trained service animals are allowed. Please leave your pets at home for their safety. For information and tickets, visit sedonaartsfestival.org or call 928-204-9456.

