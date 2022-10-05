OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Camp Verde votes against renewing Town Manager Martin Wopila Gathering of Nations this weekend in Camp Verde Former write-in DeWillis likely next Cottonwood councilmember Wet Enough for Ya? Police chase down suspect in auto theft, other crimes Wrong-way driver causes 89A head-on Rodriguez preparing for interim role in city manager transition Ballot ‘drop watch’ won’t intimidate voters, says ‘Lion’ Fort Verde Days brings Camp Verde together Oct. 7-9 Education alliance tries to improve AZ’s workforce quality

Subscribe Now
Sat, Oct. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Education alliance tries to improve AZ’s workforce quality

José Luis Cruz Rivera is in his second year as president of Northern Arizona University. He is heading up the Arizona Attainment Alliance of community colleges, NAU and the Arizona Commerce Authority. (NAU photo)

José Luis Cruz Rivera is in his second year as president of Northern Arizona University. He is heading up the Arizona Attainment Alliance of community colleges, NAU and the Arizona Commerce Authority. (NAU photo)

By Raquel Hendrickson
Originally Published: October 5, 2022 8:32 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News