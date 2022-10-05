John Denver tribute concert

Tribute artist Jim Curry — whose voice was heard in the CBS-TV movie “Take Me Home: The John Denver Story” — has performed Denver’s music in sold out shows throughout the country and has emerged as today’s top performer of Denver’s vast legacy of multi-platinum hits.

The music of the late John Denver is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time. Join acclaimed performer Jim Curry for this tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singer/songwriters ever to grace the stage.

“Jim Curry’s Tribute to the Music of John Denver” is Tuesday, Oct. 11, in a benefit for the Sedona International Film Festival. This special fundraising event will include an outdoor concert and an Old West barbecue at the Chuck Mabery Pavilion at Yavapai College in Clarkdale.

This special event is in observance and recognition of the 25th anniversary of John Denver’s untimely passing. This evening will honor his musical legacy and the songs that became the soundtrack of several generations.

Tribute artist Jim Curry — whose voice was heard in the CBS-TV movie “Take Me Home: The John Denver Story” — has performed Denver’s music in sold out shows throughout the country and has emerged as today’s top performer of Denver’s vast legacy of multi-platinum hits.

Curry’s uncanny ability to mirror John’s voice and clean-cut look takes you back to the time when “Rocky Mountain High” “Sunshine” “Calypso” and “Annie’s Song” topped the charts, and his popular music had the heartfelt message of caring for the earth and caring for each other.

“Curry and his band have been here in Sedona for several sold out performances in the past,” said festival director Patrick Schweiss. “We are thrilled to bring him and the band back for an encore performance for this special fundraiser and in honor of legendary musician, songwriter and performer John Denver.”

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets for this special outdoor concert event. You will be treated to an Old West barbecue meal from the Montana Barbecue Company with all the cowboy fixin’s.

Put on your best Western attire and join us for a fun-filled outdoor concert event under the stars and the covered Chuck Mabery Pavilion.

“Jim Curry’s Tribute to the Music of John Denver” will take place at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11. Tickets are $65 per person. A limited number of VIP tables are available for $900 (for up to 10 guests). All tickets include the concert, meal and a non-alcoholic beverage. There will also be a no-host, cash bar available. Call the Sedona International Film Festival at 928-282-1177 for tickets and more information. You may also visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.



The Chuck Mabery Pavilion is located on the Yavapai College Campus in Clarkdale at 601 W. Black Hills Drive.

Information provided by SIFF.