Piano prodigy Alexander Malofeev to perform at YCPAC

Young concert pianist Alexander Malofeev is scheduled to perform at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

He will perform select Beethoven and Rachmaninov pieces.

Born in Moscow in October 2001, Malofeev rose to international prominence when, in 2014, he won the Tchaikovsky Competition at age 13. His extraordinary technical ability and accuracy combined with his musical depth and maturity make him an excellent interpreter of romantic era pieces.

Malofeev has quickly established himself as one of the most prominent pianists of his generation.

He graduated from the Gnessin Moscow Special School of Music in the class of Elena Berezkina and, in 2019, entered the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory, where he studied under Professor Sergei Dorensky until 2020. Since 2020, Alexander has been studying with Professor Pavel Nersessian.

Alexander has performed with the world’s best known orchestras, such as Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra, Lucerne Festival Orchestra, Orchestra Filarmonica della Scala, Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra, Baltic Sea Philharmonic Orchestra, and the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Russia, to name a few.

This year, despite his public opposition to the war in Ukraine, Malofeev was in the middle of some controversy in March when the Montreal Symphony Orchestra dropped him from its schedule after pressure from Ukrainian-Canadians not to promote “a cultural product” of Russia.

But strong support around the world has kept him busy at the keyboard. His recital in Prescott for the Yavapai Symphony Association comes directly after concerts in Amsterdam and Paris. It is the beginning of his latest series of concerts in the United States.

YCPAC is at 1100 E. Sheldon. Tickets are $36-$54 and are not available online. Call 928-776-4255. For more information, visit YavapaiSymphony.org.