Verde Canyon Railroad hosts Fright Night at the Depot

Bound to evoke shrieks, screams, gasps and occasionally laughter is the Verde Canyon Railroad’s new fall attraction, the Fright Night haunted train. It’s a haunted house packed into stationary train cars, guaranteed to chill your spine just in time for Halloween.

Parked on a long-forgotten (and probably haunted) sidetrack below the train depot, three ghoulishly furnished vintage rail cars will be open to explore to those daring enough to enter. Stepping into the dimly lit train cars and navigating the maze inside, visitors will encounter the stuff of which nightmares are made including spider webs, snake dens, snarling wild animals, skeletons, phantoms and even deranged clowns.

Dr. Freak’s living autopsy room is guaranteed to make stomachs turn. An ornate mirror in one of the cars will transform the gazer’s own reflection into their greatest fear. Creepy sounds and dark corners will keep guests looking over their shoulders as they make their way through the train car maze.

“This entire Fright Night train,” said Vice President of Marketing Teresa Propeck, “was put together entirely by Verde Valley Railroad train staff.” Employees actually attended special training sessions to help give them the skills to create the haunted train. “I don’t think we’ve ever had anything like this in Northern Arizona,” Propeck said.

Bring the children but save them from sleepless nights by sending them to the Little Monsters Club where they can enjoy less frightening activities like pumpkin painting and cookie decorating. The kids will have their own haunted trick or treat village and they’ll get a Monster Club treat bag to collect their goodies. Kids can come in costume as their favorite ghosts, goblins and other characters. A backdrop of spooky music and a Frankenstein’s Feast are on the menu to round out the experience.

If a train ride sounds like fun, the Verde Canyon Railroad is simultaneously running its Ales on Rails beer festival. A celebration of autumn and Oktoberfest traditions, guests can ride the train to view the changing fall colors of Verde Canyon after enjoying samplings of a wide variety of Arizona’s craft beers including THAT Brewery and Pub and Wild Tonic, both located in Cottonwood, and Smelter Town Brewery of Clarkdale. Tastings take place on the depot patio just prior to the 1 p.m. daily train departure.

Throughout the month, the Fright Night Haunted Train Experience is from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays, and 5 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with the final scare on Halloween night. Tickets for Fright Night are $30 per person and are discounted if a train ride is also booked. For an additional $25 per child, kids can be signed up for the Little Monsters Club. Look for the add-on during checkout.

Tickets for all events and for standard train rides can be purchased at verdecanyonrr.com or by calling 800-293-7245. Advance reservations are highly recommended.