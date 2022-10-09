Obituary: Bryan Allen Christy

Bryan Allen Christy

1957 - 2022

Bryan Allen Christy passed away after a short battle with cancer on October 5, 2022.



Bryan was born on September 13, 1957, to Mack and Phyllis Christy in Cottonwood, Arizona.





He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter Ashley (Jeff) and son Casey, two granddaughters McKenna and Sofie, brother Greg (Laura) and two nephews Travis and Jeremy.





While living in Sedona, Arizona for most of his life, he had a passion for carpentry work and also truly enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.



Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com

