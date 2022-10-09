Obituary: Spencer W. Jones Sr.

Spencer W. Jones Sr.

1943 - 2022

Spencer Wayne Jones, Sr., 79, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 in his home in Camp Verde, Arizona after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Born on August 18, 1943, to Allen Frederick and Marjorie (nee Jeppesen) Jones in Salt Lake City, Utah, Spencer grew up in the Los Angeles metro and is an alumni of Western High School in Anaheim, California. With carpentry as his profession, Spencer lived throughout the West Coast in his many years before settling in Sedona, Arizona with his family.

Until his retirement, his beautiful craftsmanship graced the most fortunate homes and businesses in the area.



Spencer will be remembered for his larger-than-life stories, morning huevos rancheros, astounding woodwork, love of nature, and fondness of animals. His adopted hometown of Sedona encouraged these qualities in him and he will forever be remembered in the community by those who met him, if even only briefly.



Spencer is preceded by his brothers Frederic (Freddy) Jones and Kelly Jones and is survived by his daughters Shari Courtney (Alan Bluth) of Camp Verde, Arizona and Windy Jones (David Chalat) of Sedona, Arizona, son Spencer Jones, Jr. (Dr. Robin Welsh) of Baltimore, Maryland, sister Linda Jones Lewis (Robert Lewis) of Springville, Utah, grandsons Brian Courtney of Sedona, Arizona and Shawn Courtney of Scottsdale, Arizona, granddaughters Lauren Courtney of Sedona, Arizona and Sierra Jones of Santa Cruz, California, great-granddaughter Rowan, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews and friends who will remember him with great affection.



Spencer’s family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the professionals of the healthcare community who’ve looked after his well being to his last day, and especially to Chance, who meant a great deal to him.



A private Celebration of Life service will be held by family in late October. A memorial service and interment will be at Mantua Cemetery in Spencer’s ancestral hometown of Mantua, Utah in 2023. Spencer’s surviving family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Humane Society of Sedona at HumaneSocietyOfSedona.org/give/



Condolences and memories may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com



Information provided by the funeral home.