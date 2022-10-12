Annette Smith offers watercolor demonstration

Acclaimed Arizona watercolorist Annette Smith has been developing her artistic skills over decades combining a comprehensive sense of drawing with the added nuances that watercolor affords. She will demonstrate her approach to drawing the head and her gloriously splashy technique for painting watercolor portraits on Friday, Oct. 28, at 9 a.m., at the Sedona United Methodist Church on 110 Indian Cliffs Road in Sedona.

This program is being sponsored by the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society (NAWS), a regional non-profit watermedia art association with members from Flagstaff to Prescott.

Annette is an artist who teaches. She holds classes and workshops drawing students from Arizona as well as the rest of the country and Canada. This allows her to expand on her range of ideas, techniques, and materials through teaching and sharing with a wide range of students of varying ages and abilities. She now teaches at Scottsdale Artists’ School where she was once a student herself.

Her portrait of “Cecil” was accepted into the 153rd annual International Exhibition of the American Watercolor Society in 2020, awarded “Best in Show” in the Arizona Watercolor Association Fall 2019 Membership Exhibition, received First Place in the Portrait Artists of Arizona’s 10th Annual Members’ Juried Portrait Exhibition, and claimed Outstanding Watercolor in the Bold Brush Juried Exhibition in 2019. For more information about the artist, please visit annettesmithfineart.com.

Founded in 1995, NAWS has about 150 members who meet monthly to celebrate watermedia painting. These meetings typically feature informative learning topics and artist demonstrations. Additional membership benefits include access to exceptional quality workshops, participation in smaller critique groups and an extensive DVD loan library of painting technique videos. NAWS welcomes visitors to its monthly meetings.

For more information about NAWS, send an email to nawsmembershipjoy@gmail.com.