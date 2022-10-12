Festival presents National Theatre’s ‘Jack Absolute Flies Again’

The National Theatre of London continues its new season with its acclaimed new production of “Jack Absolute Flies Again” showing in Sedona on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

From the writer of “One Man, Two Guvnors” comes a hilarious new play “Jack Absolute Flies Again” — this year’s big, blockbuster comedy from the National Theatre. Set in 1940s pastoral Britain, the show is a hilarious wartime farce, with plenty of heart.

After an aerial dog fight, Pilot Officer Jack Absolute flies home to rejoin his fearless young Hurricane squadron at RAF Fontwell. Once back on British soil, Jack is shocked to find his old flame, Lydia, on the base. He sets his sights on winning her heart, but with turbulence and hilarity never far away, his advances quickly turn to anarchy.

Emily Burns directs this spectacularly entertaining new version of Sheridan’s “The Rivals,” featuring a cast including Caroline Quentin, Laurie Davidson, Natalie Simpson and Kelvin Fletcher.

“Jack Absolute Flies Again” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

Information provided by SIFF.