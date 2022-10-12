ILLUMINATE Film Festival announces lineup for 8th annual event

Tickets are on sale now for the eighth annual ILLUMINATE Film Festival, the nation’s premier conscious film festival, returning Nov. 5-13 in both a virtual and in-person format with a stellar lineup of films, premieres, panels, parties, and special events.

ILLUMINATE has made it its mission to discover and exhibit cinematic gems that elevate consciousness and inspire personal, community and planetary transformation. The festival has aimed to foster and advance the genre of conscious cinema, earning it a reputation as the nation’s leading festival of its kind and a haven where conscious films and filmmakers are tdiscovered, industry connections are made, enlightened ideas are shared, and audiences are transformed.

IN-PERSON FESTIVAL Highlights

ILLUMINATE begins Wednesday, Nov. 5, at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. In conjunction with the World Premiere Screening of Facing Fear, one man’s global journey to discover how to best manage his fear, audiences will revel in an unforgettable Luminary Living Room Workshop and Q&A with acclaimed author and medium James Van Praagh, and spiritual leader and radio host, Sister Jenna.

Opening Night Film and Awards - Join us as we honor three Sedona leaders who embody the spirit of love and service, as exemplified by the protagonist in our Opening Night Film Amma’s Way. In this North American premiere, audiences watch Amma, known globally as the hugging saint, embrace philanthropy and demonstrate astonishing exemplary acts of love, care, and kindness. Recipients of the award include Barry Maketansky, Verde Valley Sanctuary, Lisa Dahl, Executive Chef & Owner, Dahl Restaurant Group, and Linda Goldenstein, Ppresident, Goldenstein Gallery.

Attendees will close the evening with a VIP Opening Night Party at the new Pisa Lisa in the Village of Oak Creek. Pisa Lisa opens its doors to welcome festival filmmakers, speakers, and VIP attendees to celebrate ILLUMINATE with savory bites, gelato, and complimentary kombucha from Wild Tonic.

New this year, the community is invited to a Free Community Screening at SPAC on Nov 5th. The program will be announced, and reservations will begin on Oct. 12.

On Sunday, Nov 6, the festival will host a Spotlight Screening of LOVE HEAL at Mary D. Fisher Theatre. What is the key to overcoming chronic pain and suffering? Join Dana’s search.

Community Events include:

Pre-Fest Kickoff & Dance Party at Sedonya Conscious Living Center.

Enjoy an opening ceremony, short film, and live performance by Sedona Dance Project, then dance to pop hits, Latin grooves, and ecstatic trance DJed by SedonaDances.com.

Soulful Sound Healing Integration at Sedonya Conscious Living Center

Conscious Community brunch at ChocolaTree

VIRTUAL FESTIVAL Screenings

Festivities continue with a week-long global virtual festival (Nov 6-13), screening 7 films alongside filmmaker Q&As and Reel Healings. The virtual component launches with Gratitude Revealed, a transformational, cinematic experience of how to live a more meaningful life full of gratitude, followed by a live conversation with director Louie Schwartzberg and wisdom teacher Lynne Twist.

Individual tickets and festival passes are on sale now and can be purchased at 2022.illuminatefilmfestival.com/

Major Sponsors include Omega Institute, Spirituality & Health, Sedona Chamber of Commerce, and Dahl Restaurant Group