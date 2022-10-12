Living History at the Sedona Heritage Museum

The Sedona Heritage Museum is hosting the next in its Living History speaker series on Thursday October 13 at 10:00 a.m. at the Museum when Shannon Benjamin will present “The Riordans and the Science of Flagstaff.”

Shannon Benjamin is a Riordan Mansion State Historic Park Ranger. She will give a talk on the Riordan family’s many contributions to science in Flagstaff. She’ll cover stories about how these community builders enriched Northern Arizona by supporting researchers in the fields of archeology, geology, biology and astronomy.

This program will be in the Museum’s historic Fruit Packing Shed, is free and open to the public.

Every year, the Sedona Heritage Museum presents a series of Living History talks. Speakers include descendants of pioneers, long-time residents with historical stories to share or other story-tellers about history. The Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park in Uptown Sedona and is open daily 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-7038.