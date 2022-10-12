Red Rocks Oktoberfest lights up Posse Grounds Park

It’s time to dust off the dirndls and dry-clean the lederhosen. Get ready to hoist those steins. Red Rocks Oktoberfest is returning for its eighth year to Posse Grounds Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 3 to 8 p.m.

Put on a two-year hiatus by the COVID pandemic, Rotary Club of Sedona Red Rocks is excited to invite all of its former fans back to gobble the grub, swill some brew and rock the night away.

Once again in partnership with the City of Sedona, Red Rocks Oktoberfest promises to light up the skies with bigger and better fun than ever before. An expanded feature for 2022 is the VIP Tent sponsorships. The line-up of six sponsors will decorate their tents and vie for a fabulous trophy. Festival attendees will cast their votes to determine the winner.

Amid across-the-board price increases in much of today’s market, Red Rocks Oktoberfest is pleased to announce that it is matching its 2019 pricing. Advance purchase adult (age 21+) tickets are $25 and can be purchased via the event’s website at redrocksoktoberfest.com. Tickets will be available at the event for $30. Admission includes a festival cup, two drink tokens, live music and hours of fun based on the century’s long tradition of Oktoberfest in Germany.

Want a commemorative glass beer mug? They will be available for a $10 purchase. Those under age 21 are free of charge but must be accompanied by a paid adult ticket holder.

Festival-goers need to leave their pets at home. Sedona City Code prohibits all animals including those for emotional support. Only recognized ADA service dogs are welcome.

Parking at the venue is limited and quickly fills to capacity. A free shuttle service provided by Red Rock Magic Trolley will be picking up from six park and ride locations ranging from Uptown Sedona to West Sedona. Wait time is only about 15 minutes and the trolley will deliver riders directly to the event entrance. A list and map of the locations is available on the website.

Well Dressed Wolves, the 2019 headliner band, has committed to a return performance. The early evening will be filled with traditional oompah-style music from Polka Katzen all brought to the event by its Entertainment Sponsor Pioneer Title Agency.

Various Arizona breweries will be pouring their fall craft beers. The food truck selections run the gamut from German to barbecue to sweets and beyond. For those that prefer to enjoy their Oktoberfest experience with a glass of wine, that option is available. Alcantara Vineyards is providing both a red and a white vintage to choose from.

Oktoberfest festivities are capped off with a stein holding contest for both the ladies and the gents. Those proving the greatest arm strength while hoisting a full glass beer mug will be awarded a commemorative medal.

This, like all of Red Rocks Rotary’s fund-raising events, benefits its youth-oriented projects and programs. They are principally centered in the Verde Valley and include: Teacher of the Year Awards, Holiday Wish List project, a cabinet of school supplies for teachers at Sedona Charter School, vocational scholarships for local graduating high school seniors and hands-on projects that benefit those in need.

Rotary International is a world-wide service organization that was established in 1905. It has 1.5 million members in more than 160 countries around the globe. Red Rocks Rotary also embraces international giving with financial aid to Microcredit grants that provide mini-loans to qualified small business borrowers in Mexico. It also supports Shelter Box, a non-profit, Rotary partner organization, that furnishes emergency relief supplies around-the-world to those stricken by natural disaster or conflict. And, in support of Rotary International’s signature project since 1985, Red Rocks Rotary contributes annually to the fight to globally eradicate polio. Today, all countries except Pakistan and Afghanistan, are certified polio free.

Rotary Club of Sedona Red Rocks celebrated its 20th anniversary March 15 of this year. Since its inception, the club has provided more than $300,000 in support to its community.