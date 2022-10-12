Sedona Gem and Mineral Club annual show Oct. 15-16

The Sedona Gem and Mineral Club is hosting its 21st annual “Rock, Gem & Jewelry Show” on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sedona Red Rock High School (995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road), located at the corners of 89A and Upper Red Rock Loop Road, West Sedona.

Visit more than 40 vendors offering dazzling crystals, amethyst, colorful agates, unusual minerals, rare fossils, meteorites, custom jewelry, gemstone, beads and more. Again we are hosting our Hourly Raffle with a Large Blue Celestine Crystal Geode as the Grand Prize, and our very popular Kids Adventure. This Event benefits our non-profit Sedona Gem & Mineral Club High School Scholarship Fund.

Admission: $4 for Adults; Children 12 and under enter free.

NO CREDIT CARD CHARGE FOR SHOW ENTRY AVAILABLE.

Free parking

sedonagemandmineral.org