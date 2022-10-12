‘Sidney’ documentary honors acting icon Poitier

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Sidney” showing Oct. 14-20 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

From producer Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, the revealing documentary “Sidney” honors the legendary Academy Award-winner Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement.

Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more, the film is also produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family.

“Sidney” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres Oct. 14-20. Showtimes will be 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14; 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Monday, Oct. 15 and 17; and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 18 and 20.



Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.