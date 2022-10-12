SIFF presents ‘Hopper: An American Love Story’ Oct. 18

Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with “Hopper: An American Love Story”. The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Edward Hopper’s work is the most recognizable art in America – popular, praised, and mysterious. Countless painters, photographers, filmmakers and musicians have been influenced by his art – but who was he, and how did a struggling illustrator create such a bounty of notable work?

This new film — “Hopper: An American Love Story” — takes a deep look into Hopper’s art, his life, and his relationships. From his early career as an illustrator; his wife giving up her own promising art career to be his manager; his critical and commercial acclaim; and in his own words – this film explores the enigmatic personality behind the brush.

Combined with expert interviews, diaries, and a startling visual reflection of American life, “Hopper: An American Love Story” brings to life America’s arguably most influential artist. The film is released to coincide with the major Hopper exhibition (Edward Hopper’s New York) at the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York (Oct 22 – Mar 23).

The Exhibition on Screen Series is generously sponsored by Goldenstein Gallery.

“Hopper: An American Love Story” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

