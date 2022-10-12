A Surround Sound Music Experience to blow you away

The Sedona International Film Festival partners with award-winning surround sound composer and producer Koz Mraz for “Dark Side of the Room” on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Everyone has experienced 5.1 surround in movie theaters, but hearing Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” remixed specifically for six speakers is simply astounding. Be it popular, classical or electronic music, listeners are immersed in ever-evolving sonic landscapes that can only be experienced in a theater.



“Dark Side of the Room” is a no-visuals sonic experience, reminiscent of lost art of listening to music in the dark with the most amazing surround sound 5.1 music this side of the solar system. Come prepared to be blown away.

This special experience is presented by Multi-Award-Winning Surround Sound composer/producer Koz Mraz (The Discus Award, Surround Category 2001, Communicator Surround Award 2002, Aurora Surround Award Surround & Grammy nominee 2005)

Mraz released three albums on surround sound label DTS (Digital Theater Systems) and toured with Alan Parsons (Engineer on Pink Floyds Dark Side of the Moon). Alan Parsons not only mixed Dark Side of the Moon in stereo, he also mixed a surround sound version.



Limited to a maximum seating of 35, “Dark Side of the Room” will premiere on the Third Thursday of each month at the Mary Fisher Theater beginning at 7 p.m. Artists in this Dark Side of the Room series include: Queen, Pink Floyd, Emerson Lake & Palmer, YES, Crystal Method, Tipper, Steve Stevens, Esteban, Larisa Stow, Studio Voodoo and more.

“Dark Side of the Room” will be featured at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.