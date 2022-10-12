Unauthorized Happiness Improv debuts at Fisher

The Sedona International Film Festival presents Sedona’s new family-friendly improv troupe — Unauthorized Happiness — on Tuesday night, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Unauthorized Happiness is making their Mary D. Fisher Theatre debut with their completely made up, completely hilarious improv show. Unauthorized Happiness is a brand new comedy troupe here in the Verde Valley looking to bring excitement and laughs to the community for families, friends and well, everyone!

The UH Improv team’s desire is to bring their joy of laughter to audiences, but also to the community’s everyday lives by showing people that laughter is unapologetically necessary for the human experience. Laughter is food for the soul, it nourishes the spirit and brings light and joy. The UH Team will encourage the audience to participate in the fun by giving family-friendly suggestions and even participating on stage in games!

“It’s all about creating In Real Life Experiences for everyone to enjoy. Get off your phones and come play with us!” says Bekah Hinds from the UH Team.

Everything Unauthorized Happiness brings to a show is unrehearsed, totally made up on the spot, never seeing the same thing happen twice! If you have never been to an improv comedy show then come see Unauthorized Happiness show you how much fun it can be! Bring the family, because one of their goals is to offer an opportunity for family night that everyone can look forward to.

The players of Unauthorized Happiness are Chuck Tyler, Bekah Hinds, Alissa Tyler, Angie Arndt, Carlo Habash, Jon Bonner and Allyraa Creevay. Together, they mesh into a super organism of comedy. With their comedy backgrounds spanning from Florida, Colorado and California, they are super excited to bring their skills to Arizona.

“A Night of Improv Comedy: Unauthorized Happiness” will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.