2 dead after shooting at Rimrock party

RIMROCK – Two people have died after a reported shooting at a Top O’ the Morning Drive residence in Rimrock on Saturday night.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene in the 4000 block just before 11 p.m., according to new release from YCSO, which said dispatch had received multiple calls.

Deputies found a “large group of people at a party where two persons had been fatally shot and a third person with a minor injury from a gunshot wound.”

No victims have been publicly identified, and YCSO has released little information about the ongoing investigation. YCSO reported locating everyone involved in the shooting and conducting interviews throughout the night.

Top O’ the Morning Drive runs south off East Beaver Creek Road, and there are several residences in the area. Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like fireworks while others quickly identified the noise as gunshots.

We will update our readers as information becomes available.