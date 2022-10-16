OFFERS
Sun, Oct. 16
Obituary: Geneva L. Ruiz

Geneva L. Ruiz

Geneva L. Ruiz

Originally Published: October 16, 2022 1:32 p.m.

Geneva L. Ruiz

1929 - 2022

Geneva L. Ruiz, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Camp Verde, AZ on Monday September 26, 2022.

She proceeded in death of her husband Johnnie Ruiz, grandson Shon Quannie, sisters Inez Harris, Josie Chavez, and brother Tommy Ruiz.

Geneva was born in Magdelena, NM on February 2, 1929 and married her beloved husband Johnnie Ruiz on July 28, 1944.

They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on July 28, 2019 with family and friends.

Geneva worked at Flagstaff Medical Center, and for Cottonwood Public School district. She retired in 1989 and in her spare time she volunteered caring for the elderly in the Camp Verde area.

Geneva was the President of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 93, Camp Verde, AZ.

She loved gardening, camping, crocheting, knitting, sewing and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Geneva is survived by her 7 children, Irene Ortega, Manuel Ruiz, Helen Saiz, John V. Ruiz, Rosanna Ruiz, Jonie Jenise Nava and Audry Smith, and 108 in total grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11:00am - St. Francis Cabrini Parish 781 Cliffs Parkway Camp Verde, Arizona.

Condolences and memories may be share at buelerfuneral home.com.

