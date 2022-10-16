OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Verde Valley School wants to fill in gaps left by Camp Soaring Eagle YCSO identifies victims in fatal Rimrock shooting Sedona mayoral candidates show different future visions during forums 2 dead after shooting at Rimrock party Camp Verde mini-donkey off to a rocky start Meals on Wheels is delivering puppies 8-year-old motocross star makes his mark in Rimrock Northern Arizona Healthcare removes bonds from Supervisor’ consideration, looks for other financing 3 Mingus School Board candidates already earn seats Meet Mingus Union School Board candidates

Subscribe Now
Sun, Oct. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary: Janice Emily Benatz

Janice Emily Benatz

Janice Emily Benatz

Originally Published: October 16, 2022 1:36 p.m.

Janice Emily Benatz

1947 - 2022

Janice Emily Benatz was born May 26, 1947, in Jerome, Arizona, to George Lawrence Benatz Sr. and Dorothy Elizabeth Benatz, nee Fain. She died September 27, 2022 after a three-year battle with cancer. Her nephew Jason provided constant care at home for the last three months of her life.

She grew up in Clarkdale, attended Clarkdale schools, and graduated from Mingus Union High School in Jerome. She graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Education.

She earned a Master’s degree from the University of Phoenix. She taught school in Paradise Valley for 10 years.

She returned to Clarkdale to teach Special Education at the Clarkdale-Jerome School. She also spent two years as a Special Education administrator at the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District.

She served on the Clarkdale Town Council from 1992 to 1996. And prior to her illness, she was a volunteer at the Town of Clarkdale offices.

She was predeceased by her parents.

She is survived by her brother, George Lawrence (Dianna) Benatz Jr., Dianna’s mother, Barbara Dorfman, her nephews, Jason Benatz, Albert Rutkowski, her niece, Denise Robertson, grandniece, Dolce Gunnell-Benatz, Cousins, Dinah Gemmill, Jane Winiecki, Linda Russell, Tim Goldfarb, Pam Fain, Rise Fan, Ted Fain, Louis Fain, George Laurence Benatz, Robert Nash and Janet Callaghan. Additionally, she is survived by lifelong friends Mary Starkey Berchem, Cathy Feld Muldoon, longtime friend Truly Murphy, longtime neighbor and friend Irene Freeman, longtime friend Miranda Gunnell, and longtime friend and her attorney, Rob Pecharich, who kept her laughing with the personal anecdotes he shared during her final months.

The Benatz family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Intensive Care Unit and the Yavapai wing of the Verde Valley Medical Center for their professional care during her final stay.

Janice requested that no service be held. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 19th at the Men’s Lounge at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse in Clarkdale from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. The Benatz family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Clarkdale-Jerome School District 3, 1615 Main Street, Clarkdale, AZ 86324, 928-634-5035.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News