Obituary: Janice Emily Benatz

Janice Emily Benatz

1947 - 2022



Janice Emily Benatz was born May 26, 1947, in Jerome, Arizona, to George Lawrence Benatz Sr. and Dorothy Elizabeth Benatz, nee Fain. She died September 27, 2022 after a three-year battle with cancer. Her nephew Jason provided constant care at home for the last three months of her life.



She grew up in Clarkdale, attended Clarkdale schools, and graduated from Mingus Union High School in Jerome. She graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Education.



She earned a Master’s degree from the University of Phoenix. She taught school in Paradise Valley for 10 years.



She returned to Clarkdale to teach Special Education at the Clarkdale-Jerome School. She also spent two years as a Special Education administrator at the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District.



She served on the Clarkdale Town Council from 1992 to 1996. And prior to her illness, she was a volunteer at the Town of Clarkdale offices.



She was predeceased by her parents.



She is survived by her brother, George Lawrence (Dianna) Benatz Jr., Dianna’s mother, Barbara Dorfman, her nephews, Jason Benatz, Albert Rutkowski, her niece, Denise Robertson, grandniece, Dolce Gunnell-Benatz, Cousins, Dinah Gemmill, Jane Winiecki, Linda Russell, Tim Goldfarb, Pam Fain, Rise Fan, Ted Fain, Louis Fain, George Laurence Benatz, Robert Nash and Janet Callaghan. Additionally, she is survived by lifelong friends Mary Starkey Berchem, Cathy Feld Muldoon, longtime friend Truly Murphy, longtime neighbor and friend Irene Freeman, longtime friend Miranda Gunnell, and longtime friend and her attorney, Rob Pecharich, who kept her laughing with the personal anecdotes he shared during her final months.



The Benatz family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Intensive Care Unit and the Yavapai wing of the Verde Valley Medical Center for their professional care during her final stay.



Janice requested that no service be held. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 19th at the Men’s Lounge at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse in Clarkdale from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. The Benatz family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Clarkdale-Jerome School District 3, 1615 Main Street, Clarkdale, AZ 86324, 928-634-5035.



Information provided by the family.