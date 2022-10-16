Obituary: Murray J. Lichty
Originally Published: October 16, 2022 1:34 p.m.
Murray J. Lichty
1944 - 2022
Murray J. Lichty, 78, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on September 21, 2022. He was born in Toronto, Canada on April 5, 1944. Murray is survived by his ex-wife Shirley.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Lyall and Cecile Lichty.
No services will be held. Burial in Green Valley Arizona.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the funeral home.
Most Read
- Large development is proposed near Old Town
- Juvenile in critical condition after cemetery shooting
- Northern Arizona Healthcare has big plans
- NAH plans to reopen Valley View Care
- Camp Verde votes against renewing Town Manager Martin
- Wrong-way driver causes 89A head-on
- Obituary: John Allen Mikesell
- Police chase down suspect in auto theft, other crimes
- First CAT bus rolls to Jerome
- Obituary: Bryan Allen Christy
- 4 killed in fiery crash at I-17 Sedona exit
- Troopers ID family of 4 killed in fiery car crash near Sedona
- Large development is proposed near Old Town
- Juvenile in critical condition after cemetery shooting
- 89A crash injures 2
- Police chase down suspect in auto theft, other crimes
- Obituary: Jennifer Kennedy
- Wrong-way driver causes 89A head-on
- It’s official Porcupine Mountain erases racist term
- Camp Verde man complains about ‘trashy’ neighbors
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: