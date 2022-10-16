Obituary: Murray J. Lichty

Murray J. Lichty

1944 - 2022

Murray J. Lichty, 78, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on September 21, 2022. He was born in Toronto, Canada on April 5, 1944. Murray is survived by his ex-wife Shirley.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Lyall and Cecile Lichty.

No services will be held. Burial in Green Valley Arizona.

