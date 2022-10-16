Obituary: Viola Massie Rongo
Viola Massie Rongo
1928 - 2022
Viola Massie Rongo 03/21/28 - 10/12/22 On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother passed away by her family.
She left behind a son, three daughters, 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Viola’s world revolved around family, spending years of her life traveling back and forth cross country making sure to be a part of each child, grandchild’s lives. After settling down in Cottonwood, she quickly became grandma to all those around her. Her strong presence in so many’s lives will leave lifelong memories and smiles. She will be sorely missed by so much more than just family.
Information provided by the family.
- Large development is proposed near Old Town
- Juvenile in critical condition after cemetery shooting
- Northern Arizona Healthcare has big plans
- NAH plans to reopen Valley View Care
- Camp Verde votes against renewing Town Manager Martin
- Wrong-way driver causes 89A head-on
- Obituary: John Allen Mikesell
- Police chase down suspect in auto theft, other crimes
- First CAT bus rolls to Jerome
- Obituary: Bryan Allen Christy
- 4 killed in fiery crash at I-17 Sedona exit
- Troopers ID family of 4 killed in fiery car crash near Sedona
- Large development is proposed near Old Town
- Juvenile in critical condition after cemetery shooting
- 89A crash injures 2
- Police chase down suspect in auto theft, other crimes
- Obituary: Jennifer Kennedy
- Wrong-way driver causes 89A head-on
- It’s official Porcupine Mountain erases racist term
- Camp Verde man complains about ‘trashy’ neighbors
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: