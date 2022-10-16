Obituary: Viola Massie Rongo

Viola Massie Rongo

1928 - 2022

Viola Massie Rongo 03/21/28 - 10/12/22 On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother passed away by her family.





She left behind a son, three daughters, 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.



Viola’s world revolved around family, spending years of her life traveling back and forth cross country making sure to be a part of each child, grandchild’s lives. After settling down in Cottonwood, she quickly became grandma to all those around her. Her strong presence in so many’s lives will leave lifelong memories and smiles. She will be sorely missed by so much more than just family.



Information provided by the family.