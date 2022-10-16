YCSO identifies victims in fatal Rimrock shooting

One man is in custody, and law enforcement officers have identified the two men killed at a party in Rimrock overnight.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office announced the deceased as Rafael Zapata, 27, of Camp Verde, and Efrain Arreola, 27, of Rimrock.

RELATED: 2 dead after shooting at Rimrock party

Edgar Ruiz Arreola of Rimrock was booked into the county jail in Camp Verde around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on an anticipated charge of first-degree murder.

YCSO indicated there was an altercation between the two victims and altercation between the victims and the alleged shooter.

Calls came into dispatch just before 11 p.m. Saturday as callers reported noise and shooting at a residence on Top O' the Morning Drive in Rimrock.