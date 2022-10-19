Arts Academy of Sedona presents Friday Night at the Theater Cabaret-style event Oct. 21 at The Collective Sedona in VOC

The Arts Academy of Sedona has announced the next presentation of its Friday Night at the Theater program (presented on the third Friday of every month) at its luxurious black box theater in The Collective Sedona in the Village of Oak Creek, 7000 SR 179, Suite C-100.

Oct. 21, 7-8:30 pm, this cabaret-style event will feature music, dance, recitation and drama from a variety of local artists, including The Village Troubadours (Jashan Blackwell and Chantal Harte), the musical team of Linda Damita and Nathan Trujillo, actor Craig Schneider, Bob Grogan, Sandi Schenholm, Cassie Mavis, Kristen Lazur, Jon Capozzoli, and others. If you’d like to enjoy some local eats during the performances, you can order dinner from Rotten Johnny’s Pizza (www.rottenjohnnys.com) or Dellepiane’s Burgers (www.dellepianeburger.com).

Be sure to place your food order by 6 p.m. so it will be ready in time for pick it up before the show. Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/aaa-friday-nite22.

Arts Academy of Sedona is a not-for-profit educational and cultural community center committed to innovating and creating art in all forms, and to bringing our programs to local Sedona residents and visitors. Call 928-288-2258.

Information provided by AAS.