Creepy spiders and Day of the Dead coming to Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts

Two entertaining events are coming to Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts in Camp Verde this fall.

On Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m., the movie, Kingdom of the Spiders, will be shown in the Phillip England Center at Camp Verde High School, 210 Camp Lincoln Road. The 1977 movie, filmed in Camp Verde, stars William Shatner (Captain Kirk of “Star Trek” fame). The free showing, timed to celebrate Halloween, will be on the big Performing Arts Center screen, using a recently upgraded sound system.

The presentation will be preceded by several local citizens who were a part of the production, or have fascinating memories of it, sharing their movie-making experiences with the audience. The event is sponsored by the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation (PECPAF), a nonprofit organization that presents a rich array of culturally diverse programming in order to educate, enlighten, enrich and entertain students, residents and patrons of all ages, while providing material support to the arts and culture programs of the Camp Verde Unified School District.

The second event celebrates Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) on Sunday afternoon, Nov.6, with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. and closing at 5. Major features of the afternoon’s experience will include performances by the Ballet Folklorico de Colores, which is dedicated to teaching and performing traditional Mexican folk dances.



Mariachi Lucero’s talented players will stir your musical spirit. Attendees will be able to sample Pan de Muerto (Day of the Dead bread) and chocolate Abuelita. Attendees will learn why marigold flowers and monarch butterflies are an important part of Día de los Muertos. Children will have the opportunity to decorate a sugar skull or take part in painting a retablo. They will also learn how the Aztecs used the Cochineal beetle for dying and painting. A food truck will be on site in case you develop afternoon hunger pangs.

Jane Whitmire, Ph.D., PECPAF interim president, said, “The Foundation is especially excited and proud about sponsoring this event, one which celebrates rich Latino heritage and recognizes the important cultural diversity of the Verde Valley region.”