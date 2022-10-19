Mendelsohn to lead 12-week ‘The Artist’s Way’ workshop

When Mindy Mendelsohn first participated in “The Artist’s Way, a Spiritual Path to Higher Creativity,” it had not yet become the international best-selling book that it is today.

In 1987 she was part of a small group of students that met in author Cameron’s tiny Victorian living room in Chicago, Illinois. Those 12 weeks dramatically altered how she approached her life. Daily she still practices the principles that she learned in the class nearly 34 years later. In Sedona this fall she will be facilitating the original 12-week workshop that the book is based upon for the first time in three years.

“After ‘The Artist’s Way,’ I found myself more open to actively pursuing my dreams,” says Mendelsohn “People say that they want to do something but then inside themselves have all these ‘reasons’ appear they can’t or it won’t work. It may appear to be outside circumstances but at its core an interior belief that stops them time and time again. They end up never taking action. After taking the class I no longer had all those excuses that I used in the past.”

The basis of “The Artist’s Way” is that everyone is meant to be creative. This means different things for different people. In Mendelsohn’s case she went to film school and eventually became an agent for feature film and television. It was two years after that first class Cameron began urging her to facilitate “The Artist’s Way.” In the 1990s Mendelsohn became an internationally renowned facilitator of the acclaimed workshop, winning awards for her style in the classroom. She was also the keynote speaker at the international Reading Association Conference in New Mexico using the tools of the course to help educators in the classroom.

Julia says of Mindy, “Mindy knows my work intimately and brings to it her own considerable creativity.”

During the 12-week period students often find themselves getting in touch with parts of themselves that they had long ago left behind. Past participants have compared this process to peeling back the layers of the onion. Over time the students become open to their own dreams. More importantly, after participating in the workshop they find themselves willing to take the risks necessary to pursue their own dreams. Many have even returned to take the workshop a second or third time finding that the class helps keep them on track.

The Artist’s Way Workshop will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings beginning Oct. 26. Class size is extremely limited to provide intimate one on one experience for participants. Remote participation via zoom is also available as this will be a hybrid in person/remote class for those who are either from out of area or prefer not to drive at night. There will be a break over the holidays.

For more information regarding The Artist Way Workshop or other classes and coaching please go to MindyMendelsohn.com or you can reach Mendelsohn on her cell phone at 213-268-0641.