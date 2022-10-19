Monday Movies on Main features ‘Chicago: The Last Band on Stage’ at Old Town Center for the Arts

“Monday Movies on Main” continues on Monday, Oct. 24 with the Cottonwood premiere of “Chicago: The Last Band on Stage” at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts through a partnership with Sedona International Film Festival.

“Chicago: The Last Band on Stage” tells the unbelievable story of how the band Chicago has lasted 55 years without stopping recording and without missing a year of touring … and they’re still going strong. Narrated by Joe Mantegna, the film mainly follows how Chicago dealt with COVID-19, and how the only thing that could stop the band from touring was a worldwide pandemic that stopped everybody.

Incredibly, Chicago was literally the last band on stage before the worldwide shutdowns began.

The film also chronicles the recording of their new album as well as the song “Goodbye”. The creation and recording of the song leads to the band’s realization that while they have no intentions of stopping, they will eventually have to. The song has universally understood themes of changes and goodbyes while also speaking personally to the band about the ultimate truth that is “nothing lasts forever.”

“Chicago: The Last Band on Stage” is a celebration of the American musical institution known as Chicago, featuring candid interviews and footage that show the band in their humanity and musical genius that has inspired millions for over half a century.

This special Cottonwood screening will include a Q&A with a special guest following the film.

“Chicago: The Last Band on Stage” will show at the Old Town Center for the Arts on Monday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Fifth St. (just off Main) in Cottonwood.