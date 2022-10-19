Museum’s Fall Arts & Crafts Fair Oct. 22

The gift-giving holiday season is fast approaching and the Sedona Heritage Museum hopes to make the lives of local shoppers just a bit easier by once again hosting their annual Fall Arts & Crafts Fair on Oct. 22.

This long-time Museum tradition is the ideal way to “keep it local.” The Museum curates this show with a focus on supporting local artisans and crafters who have unique, quality items to offer and as a way to ensure that residents can find one-of-a-kind pieces for holiday gifts or for their own enjoyment.

This celebration of the fall season and local arts will be open only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The Fair will be set up in the historic Jordan apple packing shed and surrounding historical park. The Museum hopes to make holiday shopping easy for guests.

At this show customers will find fine art, quilted and fiber art items, wood and metal art pieces, gourd art, baskets, and home and garden decor items of all kinds. Jewelers will show Native American, beaded, glass, gemstones, and other original materials made into jewelry. There will be beautiful wearable art, accessories, quilts and items for children and even pets. Ornaments, photography, malas, dish gardens, whimsical oddities and gifts galore like, greeting cards, hand-crafted soaps & lotions, candles and many, many other unique choices round out the extensive selection. One of the soaps and lotions vendors is bringing a baby goat for guests to meet and pet.

This show has matured over the years to over 45 vendors, sold-out vendor space, and a large attendance. Admission to the Fair and Museum are free all day.

The Sedona Community Center will be serving lunch on site including a vegetarian option, so attendees can stay through lunch. Lunch proceeds benefits the Community Center. In addition to the arts and crafts booths, the Museum will hold a bake sale of only home-made goodies from 9:00 am until they are all gone. These proceeds benefit the Museum. The Museum Gift Shop will also be open for holiday shopping, and will be hosting a clearance sale.

Follow the signs from SR 89A in Uptown Sedona to the Museum and Fair and parking. For more information call 928-282-7038. The Sedona Historical Society operates the Sedona Heritage Museum in the old Jordan farmstead home and orchard sheds in Jordan Historical Park at 735 Jordan Road in Uptown. The buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places. SedonaMuseum.org.