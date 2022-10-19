Obituary: Juana Lucia Jáuregui

Juana Lucia Jáuregui

1929 - 2022

Juana Lucia (Yñiguez) Jáuregui August 21, 1929 - October 12, 2022. Lucia, affectionately known as Nana J. was a loving daughter, wife, sister, mother, and grandmother. She was sweet and considerate to all who knew her. She easily made friends.



She was born in Gary, Indiana. Her father, Lucio Yñiguez, a steel mill worker, and her mother Julia Lopez left Gary to visit her maternal grandparents in Mexico bringing Lucia and her three younger sisters Raquel, Maria and Areopaguita. While there her father unexpectedly died.





She and her husband Severiano were married for 61 years. They were blessed with ten children. They settled in Bagdad, Arizona where he worked at the mine. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother. In return she received her children’s love and admiration. She was a god-fearing woman, instilling in her children the importance of being thankful for the abundant blessings from God.





Lucia loved growing roses, cooking for big family get-togethers, singing wild birds, and the waxing and waning of the moon. She is survived by her sister Maria Yñiguez; five daughters and four sons: Miguel Jáuregui, Gildardo Jáuregui, Carmen Carbajal, Felicitas Henderson, Lucio Jáuregui, Paqui Nelson, Román Jáuregui, Margarita Dominguez and Julia Jáuregui; Seventeen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Severiano and son Jesús.





We all love you “Machia” and until we meet again - Farewell. Bueler Funeral Home, 143 W Arnold St. Camp Verde, AZ 86322, October 22, 2022, Viewing and Visitation: 10 am to 2 pm. Reception to follow at Redinger Ramada 75 E Hollamon Street, Camp Verde.



Condolences and memories may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.